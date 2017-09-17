Police identify victim killed, struck by two vehicles, in overnight hit & run

Lubbock police have released the name of the victim killed in an overnight hit and run.

43-year-old Lashone Markeei Wilson was found dead in the 2900 block of Avenue A, between east Coronado Drive and 30th Street, around 2:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers determined that Wilson was in the middle of the street when he was struck by two separate vehicles. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for both of those drivers.

Lubbock Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

