Police identify victim struck by two vehicles in deadly hit & run

Lubbock Police Department Accident Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving Sunday morning’s deadly hit and run crash.

On Sunday, September 17, at 2:15 a.m., Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2900 block of Avenue A, between east Coronado Drive and 30th street, for a possible hit and run.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Lashone Markeei Wilson. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the investigation, officers determined Wilson was walking on the road when he was hit by a vehicle. Investigators say it is unclear how much time passed, but they believe Wilson was then hit by a second vehicle while he was lying on the ground.

Investigators are currently searching for the two vehicles that hit the victim. Based on information gathered at the scene, the first vehicle will have a significantly cracked or broken windshield.

Investigators hope anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash or anyone with information on the vehicles will come forward to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant the tip may seem, is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

