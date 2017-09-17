I Beat Pete: Chalking baseball field lines with sugar

This week on I Beat Pete, we chalked a baseball field with sugar while blindfolded.
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.
The Texas Tech vs. Arizona State game has been delayed due to weather.
Indians' winning streak stopped at 22 with 4-3 loss to Royals.
