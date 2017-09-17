I Beat Pete: Chalking baseball field lines with sugar - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

I Beat Pete: Chalking baseball field lines with sugar

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week on I Beat Pete, we chalked a baseball field with sugar while blindfolded.

The 2017 Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes event is Saturday Sept. 23 at Mackenzie Park. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the walk is at 9 a.m.

For more information, contact Martha at 806-794-0691 X6138

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.

