PHOTOS: Sunday evening storm rips through Petersburg

PHOTOS: Sunday evening storm rips through Petersburg

Source: The Paper in Petersburg Source: The Paper in Petersburg
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Paper in Petersburg, TX reports that a Sunday evening storm ripped the roof off of Allsup's and threw it on the house behind, while blowing ceiling tiles, insulation, display cases, and product all over the store.

The storm hit around 6:30 p.m.

The store will be closed while the damage is repaired, but no injuries were reported.

