United Family to donate more than $406,000 for Harvey relief

The United Family says more than $400,000 will be donated to the American Red Cross for Harvey relief efforts following fundraising at their stores.

After Harvey's landfall in Texas, guests of United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos have had the chance to support relief efforts by making a donation at checkout.

United says with a corporate match, a little more than $406,000 will go to the Red Cross.

The organization is currently providing financial help to those impacted by the storm.

