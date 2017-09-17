United Family to donate more than $406,000 for Harvey relief

This Sunday's Emmy ceremony is about winners and losers and more, including politics and a cheeky turn by host Stephen Colbert.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is recommending that six of 27 national monuments under review by the Trump administration be reduced in size, along with management changes to several other sites.
Two men are now in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday morning that injured 29 people in London.
Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
