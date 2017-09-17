Texas State Guard returns from relief efforts in Houston

Eight members of the local Texas State Guard 2nd battalion, 39th composite regiment arrived in Lubbock Sunday evening.

They spent 20 days in the Houston area providing security at shelters housing those displaced by the storm.

This after the battalion helped secure the Crosby chemical plant, facing the risk of explosions.

The commander tells us the deployment was ordered by Governor Greg Abbott, but as volunteers, the service members have even more pride in fulfilling their duty.

