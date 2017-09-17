KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Tech

(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech football team was back in action and picked up a 52-45 win over Arizona State.

The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down the game, and gives their thoughts on how they thought the team did against the Sun Devils. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly