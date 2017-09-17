End Zone Team of the Week: Shallowater Mustangs

The End Zone Team of the Week is the Shallowater Mustangs.
The Mustangs are currently 3-0 on the season, beating really good teams like Idalou, Levelland, and Midland Greenwood. The Mustangs are now headed into their bye week, up next for them will be the Lubbock High Westerners.
