Severe thunderstorms track across the South Plains Sunday

Severe thunderstorms tracked across the KCBD viewing area on Sunday night. Wind and hail damage was reported from some of the thunderstorms that crossed the region.

Areas hit hardest by the hail include Smyer, Anton, Whitharral and portions of Hockley and Lamb County.

The event translated to high wind and wind damage reports.

Shallowater area reported power lines down. Roofs were damaged in Petersburg at Allsup's. Ralls and Cone were hit with high winds and considerable damage. 74 mph wind gusts were registered at Ralls at the TTU Mesonet site there. 64 mph gusts were reported near Floydada with the second line of storms that moved through the area.

Scattered showers remain possible overnight although the severe weather risk has diminished. Models show low temperatures holding steady in the 60s.

Scattered storms are now showing up with the latest Hi-Res models Monday afternoon and Monday night.

Severe risks should be lower, but I wouldn't be surprised to see strong wind gusts again near the stronger storms that develop.

We should be dry Tuesday and Wednesday with storm chances ramping up again late Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are higher over the weekend next weekend.

