Severe thunderstorms track across the South Plains Sunday

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is recommending that six of 27 national monuments under review by the Trump administration be reduced in size, along with management changes to several other sites.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is recommending that six of 27 national monuments under review by the Trump administration be reduced in size, along with management changes to several other sites.
State lawmakers introduce dozens of bills to close or limit public access to government records.
State lawmakers introduce dozens of bills to close or limit public access to government records.
Two men are now in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday morning that injured 29 people in London.
Two men are now in custody for possible roles in the bombing attack on a rush-hour subway train Friday morning that injured 29 people in London.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
Budget analysts expect average premiums for individual health insurance to grow 15 percent next year, largely because it's unclear if President Donald Trump will block subsidies to insurers.
Budget analysts expect average premiums for individual health insurance to grow 15 percent next year, largely because it's unclear if President Donald Trump will block subsidies to insurers.