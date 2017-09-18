Lanes shut down on Indiana Ave. near 25th after rollover - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lanes shut down on Indiana Ave. near 25th after rollover

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Southbound traffic is shut down and the northbound inside lane is closed on Indiana Avenue near 25th Street after a van crashed and rolled on its side.

The crash happened after 1 p.m.

There are unknown injuries at this time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

