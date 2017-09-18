Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State set for primetime kickoff, Sept. 30

For the second time this season, the Red Raider football team will play under the lights of Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech’s game against Oklahoma State will kick off at 7 p.m. on FOX on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The 45th meeting between the two schools will be the primetime game on FOX.

Right now, Oklahoma State holds the lead on the overall series, 21-20-3, but, head coach Kliff Kingsbury is 8-3 in night games at Jones AT&T Stadium.

