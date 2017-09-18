Civic Lubbock, Inc. Announces Release of Lubbock Music NOW 2017

Provided by Civic Lubbock

Civic Lubbock, Inc. announces the release of the 2017 edition of "Lubbock Music NOW". This is the second year of the annual project that highlights the people who provide the soundtrack for our city. It's a compilation album of original music by current local musicians.

The Lubbock Music NOW 2017 CD ($10.00) will be available starting Sunday, September 24th at a Release Party at The Blue Light Live (1806 Buddy Holly Ave). The Release Party is being sponsored by The Blue Light Live. The CD will also be available for download on ITunes, CD Baby and Amazon as well as many other online music sites.

LUBBOCK MUSIC NOW 2017 CD RELEASE PARTY DETAILS:

When: Sunday, September 24, 2017 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Where: The Blue Light Live, 1806 Buddy Holly Ave

What: Performances by many of the Lubbock Music NOW 2017 artists on outdoor and indoor stages. (Click Here) to view the flyer.

BACKGROUND:

Civic Lubbock, Inc. put out a call for local artists to submit studio-produced original songs for a chance to be included on the Lubbock Music NOW 2017 album. Dozens of submissions were received and the final selections were made by the past and current members of the Texas Branch of The Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board).

This year's winners as they will appear on the album (authors in parenthesis):

01 One I Want – Flatland Cavalry (Cleto Cordero)

02 Sittin' Around Pickin' - Cary and Steve (Cary C. Banks/Steve Williams)

03 August Rain – Hogg Maulies (Rode Morrow)

04 Island – Fellow American (Grady Benton/Aaron Parish/Clint Scott)

05 Someone To Believe – Jenni Dale Lord (Jenni Dale Lord)

06 I Remember – Alma Quartet (Jerry Serrano)

07 Settle Down – Hannah Jackson/Riley Glass (Hannah Jackson)

08 I'm On A Roll – Jim Dixon (Jim Dixon)

09 Woe – Gypsy Jayne & The Travelers (Gypsy Jayne)

10 Crazy With The Heat – Mark Paden (Mark Paden)

11 Tell Me How It Feels – Alexis Lowry (Alexis Lowry)

12 Grow Old With You – Drake Hayes Band (Drake Hayes)

13 How You Feel – Derek Bohl (Derek Bohl)

14 Bad Girls – Sober by Sunday (Leroy Henry/Tobin Noble)

15 Let Go – Jeff McCreight (Brian McRae)

16 I'm Your Home – Lindsay Boreing (Lindsay Boreing/William Boreing/Jake Newton)

17 That's What I Like About Texas – Texas Cadillac Jack Band (Kelly Hastey)

18 Your Say You're Happy - Bo Garza (Bo Garza)

19 Miracle – Brian Findley (Brian Findley)

Each artist was given a cash prize of $200 by Civic Lubbock and will receive 10 copies of the CD.

CD COVER ART:

Through a partnership once again with the Lubbock Arts Alliance, Civic Lubbock, Inc. requested cover designs from local artists and photographers to be considered. The winning entry is called "Music in the Ground, Music in the Air" by graphic artist Barry Helms. (Image is attached). The graphic artist also received a cash prize of $200 provided by Civic Lubbock.

All proceeds from sales of the album and shirts will go to Civic Lubbock, Inc. to be invested in local music projects including future editions of Lubbock Music NOW.

Civic Lubbock's mission is to foster and promote educational, cultural and entertainment programs, to include the visual and performing arts, for the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding area.