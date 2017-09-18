Motorcycle rider seriously injured in Monday morning crash

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are investigating an early morning crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately 5:45 Monday morning, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 2600 block of North Loop 289. When officers arrived they located a single motorcycle that had been involved in a crash.

The driver, 66-year-old Jan Whitaker, was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

The initial investigation indicates Whitaker was traveling westbound on North Loop 289 through a construction zone. As he attempted to exit the Loop at University Avenue, it appears he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Whitaker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.