Hale County Sheriff warns residents of phone scam

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
HALE COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Hale County Sheriff's Office advised that they have had reports of a phone scam where the scammers are posing as Hale County Deputies and attempting to collect fines for outstanding traffic warrants.

The calls are coming from the number 806-590-0601 stating they are a Deputy from the Hale County Sheriff's Office. They are stating that you have missed a summons for federal court and that you owe a fine or we will place you in jail for 45 days. 

If you are contacted by the scammers, Hale County is recommending that you hang up. Hale County advised they are not the ones placing the calls.

"If we have a warrant for your arrest, we're not going to contact you ahead of time to tell you about it," said Detective Blankenship. "We do not call and ask for fines. We will never call and for you to put money on a gift card and call us with the numbers. Also if you receive a call regarding this, please call 806-296-2724 and we will take down your info."

"On most occasions, we are unable to identify the scammer or people who are involved, 99 percent of the time your money is not returned. If you receive a call from this number simply do not answer. If you do answer hang up without giving any information."

