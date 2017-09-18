Red Raider soccer earns early Monday morning win

Texas Tech cross country participated at the Texas Invitational this evening at Old Settlers Park, where they swept the second-place spots on both the men’s and women’s side.
Texas Tech volleyball’s four-match win streak came to an end Thursday evening as Georgia claimed a 3-1 victory over the Red Raiders at the Ramsey Center in Athens, Ga.
Forced to play Monday morning, the Red Raider soccer team closed out non-conference play blanking Cal State-Northridge 3-0 to move to 7-2 on the season.
The week's Pollard Ford Play of the Week winner was Abernathy's Bryson Daily as he rolled out and hit Joseph Sanchez with a pass of perfection and with the great grab, it turned into an Antelope Touchdown. Abernathy would beat Tulia and they are currently 3-0.
Texas Tech’s game against Oklahoma State will kick off at 7 p.m. on FOX on Saturday, Sept. 30.
