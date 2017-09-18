Red Raider soccer earns early Monday morning win

Forced to play Monday morning, the Red Raider soccer team closed out non-conference play blanking Cal State-Northridge 3-0 to move to 7-2 on the season.

The game was originally slated for Sunday night, but storms pushed the game to the early bird time of 9:30 a.m. Monday and the Red Raiders responded as three different players scored in the game.

Freshman Alley Griffin scored in the 3rd minute. Sophomore Savanna Jones in the 42nd minute and Sophomore Jade King in the 52nd minute.

Getting seven wins in non-conference marks the 6th straight year the Red Raiders have achieved that mark under Coach Tom Stone.

Tech now opens Big 12 play hosting Kansas State 7 p.m. Friday night and Kansas 1 p.m. Sunday.

