Abernathy’s Bryson Daily Wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week

The week's Pollard Ford Play of the Week winner was Abernathy's Bryson Daily as he rolled out and hit Joseph Sanchez with a pass of perfection and with the great grab, it turned into an Antelope Touchdown. Abernathy would beat Tulia and they are currently 3-0.

Daily earned the honor after 17,000 views of the play on the Pollard Ford Play of the Week Facebook Page and 572 votes.

Each week area schools can submit their plays and whoever gets the most likes will win the $500 scholarship check. Only 1 nomination is allowed per high school. To enter a play, the school can email their video to pollardplayoftheweek@gmail.com with all the information of the play.

Each Monday on the News at 6, we will show you the Pollard Ford Play of the Week winner.

Congrats to Abernathy's Bryson Daily, the week 2 winner of the Pollard Ford Play of the Week.

