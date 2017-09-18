City treating for bed bugs found at Mahon Library

Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.
The 1,215-page defense measure defies a number of White House objections, but President Donald Trump hasn't threatened to veto the measure.
