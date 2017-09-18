Record Hispanic enrollment at Texas Tech - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Record Hispanic enrollment at Texas Tech

(Source: Texas Tech University) (Source: Texas Tech University)
LUBBOCK, TX

Texas Tech University has announced a record number of Hispanic undergraduate students for the fall semester, with Hispanic students making up 27.8 percent of the total student population.

Texas Tech has now met the enrollment criteria to be recognized as a Hispanic-serving institution by the U.S. Department of Education.

This Fall also marks the first time the undergraduate student body has surpassed 30,000 students, with 30,759 undergraduates enrolled.

Total enrollment for the university is 37,010, which is also a record.

