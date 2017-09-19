Suspect in custody, charged with Littlefield homicide

A suspect is now in custody, charged with a homicide that happened on Monday night.

Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester says a man named Brent Silvas has been arrested and charged with the crime.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 400 block of West First Street in Littlefield on Monday night around 10 p.m. and found Vernon Williams Sr. lying near a blue Honda Civic. He had been shot once.

Chief Hester says a second person was shot in the back of the leg, but the injuries were not considered serious. That person was taken to the Lamb County Hospital where he was treated and released.

Williams was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he was pronounced dead.

Two other people were detained for questioning but have not been charged in this case.

