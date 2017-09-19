Texas Rangers, Littlefield Police investigate homicide

Texas Rangers and investigators with the Littlefield Police Department are still on the scene of a homicide that happened just after 10 p.m. Monday.

According to Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester, officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 400 block of West First Street in Littlefield and found Vernon Williams Sr. lying near a blue Honda Civic. He had been shot once.

Chief Hester says a second person was shot in the back of the leg, but the injuries are not considered serious. That person was taken to the Lamb County Hospital where he was treated and released.

Williams was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two people have been detained for questioning in connection with the shooting and police are seeking a third person of interest for questioning.

