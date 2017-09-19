Motorcyclist dies after Monday crash on North Loop 289

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say 66-year-old Jan Whitaker died this morning at University Medical Center.

Accident Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are still investigating the early morning crash.

At approximately 5:45 Monday morning, officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 2600 block of North Loop 289. When officers arrived they found a single motorcycle that had been involved in a crash.

The driver, Whitaker, was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation indicates Whitaker was driving westbound on North Loop 289 through a construction zone. As he attempted to exit the Loop at University Avenue, it appears he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Whitaker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

