Motorcyclist dies after Monday crash on North Loop 289

Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.
A victory would let Senate Republican leaders claim redemption on their "repeal and replace" effort.
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
