Tommy Tuberville to be color analyst for TTU vs. Houston football game

Former Texas Tech head coach Tommy Tuberville will be the color analyst for the Red Raiders’ game at Houston on Saturday according to ESPN.

Tuberville, who compared Lubbock to Iraq, and left recruits at a restaurant in the middle of dinner, is also accused of making some unsavory remarks about our beloved town and university. He has since apologized for comparing Lubbock to Iraq.

He became an analyst for ESPN in July 2017.

