Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott promotes foster care education in Lubbock

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott made a stop in Lubbock Tuesday to promote foster care awareness and education in West Texas.

Abbott, Mayor Dan Pope, and community leaders gathered at Southcrest Baptist Church this morning for the Foster Care Leadership Forum.

Alice Lozada, the president of the Lubbock Interagency Adoption Council says they are always in need of foster homes, because children come into their site daily due to abuse, neglect, or other circumstances.

"We have over 200 children that are already eligible for adoption, and every day all of the agencies that are represented here today are asked for instance do you have a home for a six-year-old and their five-year-old sibling, or do you have a home for a 2 year old and their little seven-month-old sister?," said Lozada.

There are requirements for being an adoptive parent. You must pass a background check, be able to provide for a child and in most cases you must be working, and you have to have CPR training.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

