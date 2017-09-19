Network outage takes out phone, computer access at UMC clinics

UMC is experiencing a large scale network outage at all AT&T remote sites, affecting computer and phone access at these sites:

United 1585

Orchard Park

KingsPark Clinic

Lakeridge clinic

Freedom clinic

UMCP Corporate

Westwind clinic

Northwest Pedi clinic

I-27 Clinic

Milwaukee clinic

Slaton clinic

Craig Barker clinic

Security Park

UMC Home Health

Zachs club #1

Zachs club #2

UMC Business Center

Amigos clinic

UMC is still working with AT&T to determine the cause, but they assure patients that they are still open for business.

They say staff will use paper charts as part of downtime procedures so patients can keep their appointments.

