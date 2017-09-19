Network outage takes out phone, computer access at UMC clinics - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Network outage takes out phone, computer access at UMC clinics

Source: UMC Source: UMC

UMC is experiencing a large scale network outage at all AT&T remote sites, affecting computer and phone access at these sites:

  • United 1585
  • Orchard Park
  • KingsPark Clinic
  • Lakeridge clinic
  • Freedom clinic
  • UMCP Corporate
  • Westwind clinic
  • Northwest Pedi clinic
  • I-27 Clinic
  • Milwaukee clinic
  • Slaton clinic
  • Craig Barker clinic
  • Security Park
  • UMC Home Health
  • Zachs club #1
  • Zachs club #2
  • UMC Business Center
  • Amigos clinic

UMC is still working with AT&T to determine the cause, but they assure patients that they are still open for business.

They say staff will use paper charts as part of downtime procedures so patients can keep their appointments.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly