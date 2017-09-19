UPDATE: Network, phone access restored to UMC clinics - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

UPDATE: Network, phone access restored to UMC clinics

A large scale network outage affecting UMC clinics has been resolved as of Tuesday night. Service has been restored to all affected clinics.

UMC remained open for business as they worked to resolve the problem with AT&T and used paper charts as part of their downtime procedures.

