LPD investigating unusual robbery at Burger King

Lubbock police are investigating an unusual robbery that happened at Burger King at 6003 19th Street on Sunday.

Employees told LPD that the suspect ordered a bacon cheeseburger and handed the cashier $2 for the meal. But when the cashier opened the register, the suspect said, "Give me $40 or I'll shoot you."

The employee asked the suspect if he wanted all the money but he said no.

The employee gave the suspect $40 and he waited approximately two minutes for his order to be completed.

The suspect is described as having short black curly hair, wearing a black and white shirt.

The suspect kept his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun. Employees never saw the weapon but they say they did fear for their lives.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and said the suspect appeared to be wearing long black socks and Nike sandals. His shirt was black in the front with white lettering

and white in the back with black "DO IT" letters. He was also wearing white shorts.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

