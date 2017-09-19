Businessman Randy Christian seeks Dist. 5 City Council seat

Lubbock businessman Randy Christian says he will seek the District 5 City Council seat currently held by Karen Gibson.

Christian made the announcement Tuesday in the Lubbock Council Chamber at City Hall.

He told NewsChannel 11 he plans on holding listening sessions in the district to learn what residents want to see out of the City Council going forward.

Christian seeks to replace Gibson, who announced earlier this month she will run for Lubbock County Judge.

The following is his entire speech:

“Lucky me, I live in Lubbock” is a city promotional slogan created and used years ago, but still remembered. Unfortunately, it is not my work. Wish it was. If anyone knows its creator please let me know… I’d like to give credit where credit is due.

Whomever that person may be, now is the perfect time to relaunch it, because NOW… RIGHT NOW I hope we all feel very, very lucky to be living during one of the most exciting times in the history of our wonderful city.

I’ve called Lubbock, Texas “Home” for 40 years, and I cannot remember when I felt more positive about our present and our future. This special place that is no longer a little town…

It is a big city with a population of more than 250,000 and growing.

It is my hope that we retain that unique blend of both a little town and big city forever and ever. It is a flavor, a culture, a way-of-life that many envy and are searching for.

We are truly the biggest and brightest star on the Giant Side of our State that is our beloved West Texas.

As with any growing, thriving, robust community, we will face a variety of challenges, but none that together, we cannot conquer… as long as we address them in an honest and respectful West Texas manner.

With that in mind, today I’m happy to officially announce my candidacy for Lubbock City Council District 5.

Between now and the first of the year, I will concentrate on Listening and Learning about the issues that affect all of Lubbock, but especially District 5 where I live and hope to represent on the Council.

If I am elected, I will use the lessons learned from owning my own business as well as the wisdom I have gleaned, over the years, from many of Lubbock’s iconic leaders…both past and present, to guide my decisions for conservative, efficient and effective city government.

I also promise to always…

Honor our past.

Embrace the present.

And welcome the future.

My intent is to make these the three pillars of my campaign, and to use them as guiding principles as a Lubbock City Councilman…if I am honored to be elected.

I’ll close by saying Thank You, Thank You, Thank You for your presence this morning. I am honored and humbled.

The best is yet to come for this wonderful West Texas City we call home.

Yes, I can say without hesitation…

Lucky Me I Live in Lubbock. I hope you feel lucky, too.

Thank you very much.