Consider This: Council ends NELCDC after years of KCBD reporting

Thursday night the Lubbock City Council voted 5-2 in an action that marked the end of funding the North and East Lubbock Community Development Corporation.

The Council's actions came after more than three years of reporting by KCBD's Investigates team on the reckless spending, insider dealings and theft at NELCDC.

Only Shelia Patterson-Harris and Latrelle Joy voted to continue funding the non-profit that has wasted millions of tax dollars over the last 13 years.

Councilman Juan Chadis summed up the history of NELCDC in one sentence, "Thirteen years, and not a single rooftop."

Consider this...kudos to the city council for finally holding NELCDC accountable and for cutting off public funds to this organization.

The plan approved by council will help rehab owner occupied homes in north and east Lubbock: real help, going to real people, who really need it.

This program will be administered by the city for about $35,000 with the rest of the funds going to rehab homes.

You can count on KCBD, to look over the shoulder of city government and report to you whether the three hundred fifty thousand dollars dedicated to north and east Lubbock improvement is spent where it belongs.

