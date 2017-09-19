Community requesting prayers for Dimmit Head Coach Steve Gunter

Dimmitt Head Football Coach Steve Gunter is resting at Covenant ICU after suffering a possible stroke.
Reports on his condition were slightly better on Tuesday as he was able to eat and asked if he could go home.
Gunter is a former head football coach at Sudan.
In his 7th year at Dimmitt, Gunter guided the Bobcats to the pigskin postseason last year, ending a 40-year playoff drought.
Dimmitt will be at Panhandle Friday night.
The Dimmitt community is asking for prayers for Coach Gunter and his family.
We wish Coach Gunter a speedy recovery.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.