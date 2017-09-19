Community requesting prayers for Dimmit Head Coach Steve Gunter

Dimmitt Head Football Coach Steve Gunter is resting at Covenant ICU after suffering a possible stroke.

Reports on his condition were slightly better on Tuesday as he was able to eat and asked if he could go home.

Gunter is a former head football coach at Sudan.

In his 7th year at Dimmitt, Gunter guided the Bobcats to the pigskin postseason last year, ending a 40-year playoff drought.

Dimmitt will be at Panhandle Friday night.

The Dimmitt community is asking for prayers for Coach Gunter and his family.

We wish Coach Gunter a speedy recovery.