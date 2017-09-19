Beyond the Friday Night Lights: Lubbock High

"Bottom line is, we have a job to do as a coaching staff. We need to come in here and fight, and get things right for these kids and put in the time we need to," Lubbock High head football coach Jason Strunk said.

"That's what we are doing, and in return, the kids come here every day and work hard. They know we are giving them everything we got, and they are giving us everything they got in return."

Throughout the course of a high school football season, teams will have good and bad games.

"Football is a game of emotions, and highs and lows - going with the flow and ebb of a season," Strunk said.

But it's through those good and bad times when you find out who you really are, as a team.

"It comes down to us, and every person on the 53-man roster we have," Senior Wide Receiver Kristian Coleman said. "We have to go out here, execute and go full speed in practice, dominate and see where we go from there, so that we can get ready for Friday night."

"They aren't going to be walking around hanging their head because they lost a football game. We are going to come in and work, we know what we have to do and that's what I love about this group."

A team as close as brothers, unified with one goal. To never stop fighting.

"These guys fight every day on the field, every whistle, to the final horn," Jason Strunk said. "They will never complain, they just battle and fight. The love the guy next to them in the locker room, and that's all I can ask for as the head coach."

"The team is everything, we look at each other like family," Kristian Coleman said. "I am really excited about that because it's something I have never experienced before and I am glad we have it this year. It has proved it the last several weeks, except for last week. It's something that we have to do, and something we have to get better at. Something that we all need to improve so that we can get back to where we want to be."

At the end of the day, win or lose, these Lubbock High Westerners are learning lifelong skills that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

"If they can show up for a Saturday morning football practice after a loss, they will be okay in the workforce," Lubbock High head football coach Jason Strunk said. "Whether it's waking up for college and going to class, or waking up and going to the job you have. These kids are going to learn that here at Lubbock High and it's a priority, we teach them life here. So, we're about the kids not the X's and O's, and the wins and losses, and that's how it's always going to be."

