Join Alex's Million Mile Challenge to fight childhood cancer

A new European study finds that when the price of cigarettes rises, infant deaths decline.
Nonwhite Americans are surrounded by more air pollution from traffic than whites are, a new study finds.
Could some triathlon participants be pushing themselves too hard?
A growing number of children and teens are turning up in U.S. emergency departments dependent on opioids -- including prescription painkillers and heroin, a new study finds.
The number of American workers with high-deductible health insurance plans rose by 3.2 percent in 2016 -- reaching 24.8 million, new research reports.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
Could some triathlon participants be pushing themselves too hard?
The number of American workers with high-deductible health insurance plans rose by 3.2 percent in 2016 -- reaching 24.8 million, new research reports.
When pop star Selena Gomez revealed Thursday that she had a kidney transplant, she put the autoimmune disease lupus in the spotlight.
