Join Alex's Million Mile Challenge to fight childhood cancer

Dr. Patrick Reynolds, director of the Cancer Center at the Texas Tech School of Medicine (Source: KCBD Video)

Have you heard of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation?

It's a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding cures for kids with cancer.

And since September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, that group is asking everyone to go the distance and join Alex's Million Mile Challenge.

Dr. Patrick Reynolds, director of the Cancer Center at the Texas Tech School of Medicine, says what began as a lemonade stand for a cancer patient, has turned into a national fundraiser that has raised millions for cancer research.

All they ask is that you log the miles you ride a bike, run or walk during September. He explains, "Alex's lemonade stand or ALSF as its known in the foundation, is so important because government resources that are spent on childhood cancer are not nearly what they are on adult cancer and so the private fundraising is so important for the cancer research to get done."

He suggests people sign up on the website, Alexslemonade.org.

He says, "There's a calendar they can just log in their miles, even if they walked to work or to class a mile a day, that's a mile for childhood cancer."

Dr. Reynolds says some of the money raised from this effort comes to Lubbock to support the Repository at Texas Tech, the only laboratory in the world that grows cancer cells from childhood cancer cases for study in labs all over the world.

So, if you'd like to help bring awareness and attention to the deadly problem of childhood cancer, just go to Alexslemonade.org where you can sign up for the Million Mile Challenge.

And since this is a national effort, Texas Tech is inviting you to join the 'Cell Busters' team here in Lubbock when you log your miles.

For the first time last year, the effort reached a million miles and they're hoping to do it again this year.

The campaign actually brings in even more money than that, since sponsors and others have made a pledge to donate something per mile.

