Cynthia Quintanilla Pays it Forward 9/20

This week KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised Marisa Gonzalez with toys and gift cards to buy things she needs for her new baby.

Marisa is due any day now. She is a caseworker at Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock and plans on working until the day her baby boy is born. Her friend, Cynthia Quintanilla, nominated Marisa because she says she helps so many people in the community with food, utility assistance, prescriptions, and more. Cynthia says Marisa deserves this donation because she spends all her time helping others.

