Street closures, details for the 17th Annual Hub City BBQ Cook-off

The 17th Annual Hub City BBQ Cook-off will be held on Thurs., Sept. 21, from 5-8 p.m.

The following downtown streets will be closed for the event:

Main Street from Avenue Q to Avenue N

Avenue N between Main Street and 10th Street

Avenue O between Main Street and 9th Street

The streets will be closed from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 8 a.m. Friday. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Tickets will be on sale until Sept. 20 for $25 for adults and $15 for children 6-10 and can be purchased at the Chamber offices, 1500 Broadway, Suite 101, or at www.prekindle.com. Tickets will be available at the gate on the day of the event for $30 for adults and $15 for children 6-10. There is no charge for children five and under.

This year the Hub City BBQ Cook-off is proving to be the biggest one yet! There are close to 100 cooking teams ready to claim bragging rights on the best BBQ on the South Plains.

Held in downtown Lubbock on Main Street and Avenue O, just north of the Wells Fargo Center, over 7,000 members of the South Plains community will sample some of the best BBQ around.

This year’s entertainment will be headlined by popular Texas Country musicians Micky & the Motorcars, while the opening will be provided by the School of Rock, with local musicians playing some good ol’ rock and roll.

A limited number of sponsorships and cooking teams are still available. Contact Christye Weld at the Chamber at (806) 761-7000 or christye.weld@lubbockbiz.org for more information.

