Fan starts petition to prevent Tuberville from providing commentary for Houston game

ESPN has asked former Red Raiders Head Coach Tommy Tuberville to provide color commentary for the game at Houston on Saturday.

But a fan named Cory Myres has started a petition to remove Tuberville from the Houston game, citing what he calls unprofessional behavior.

Tuberville took over in 2010 after Texas Tech fired Mike Leach. He was hired for his winning record at Auburn and left the Red Raiders with a record of 20-17 before taking a job with Cincinnati in 2012.

Tuberville made some disparaging comments about West Texas after he left, comparing Lubbock to Iraq.

"You run me off at Auburn and you ship me to Lubbock, Texas," Tuberville said. "I'm going to tell you what, that's like going to Siberia. Somebody asked me, 'What's Lubbock look like?' It looked like Iraq."

Tuberville later apologized on the same Alabama radio show:

"I'm here to apologize. I shouldn't ever said that," Tuberville said. "My mom said there's an idiot born every day. That day, I was an idiot."

He became an analyst for ESPN in July 2017.

PETITION: Remove Tommy Tuberville from color commentating Texas Tech vs. The University of Houston

