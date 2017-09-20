Red Raider basketball to meet Seton Hall at Under Armour reunion, Nov. 30

The Texas Tech men's basketball program will face Seton Hall as part of the Under Armour Reunion doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Texas Tech Athletics made the announcement on Wednesday.

Tip time is set for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be nationally televised by FS1. It marks the second straight season that Under Armour and Madison Square Garden have joined for a collegiate basketball partnership.

"Our basketball program is looking forward to competing in the Under Armour Reunion doubleheader at Madison Square Garden," Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. "This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes to play in a truly historic venue and to experience a great city. We thank Under Armour for our continued partnership."

