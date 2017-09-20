Lubbock Game Wardens issue citations in deadly Buffalo Springs Lake crash

Lubbock district game wardens have issued citations to both boat operators in an ongoing boating fatality crash investigation, which recently happened at Buffalo Springs Lake.

The crash happened on Sunday, Sept. 10 around 6:45 p.m., involving two motorboats. During the crash, a 1-year-old child was thrown from the boat. The child's body was found in the lake two days later.

Texas Game Warden Captain Aryn Corley said nine people were hospitalized or treated for their injuries after the two boats collided. They do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision at this time

Through the course of the investigation, investigators discovered water safety violations.

The adult operators of each boat, Sasha Alvarez and Margarito Sermiento-Espinoza, were both cited today for "Negligent operation-fail to maintain proper lookout."

The level of the offense is a class C misdemeanor, which carries a fine ranging from $25 to $500.

The name of the child and the names of the other people involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

A fund is being set up for the family of the child at Centennial Bank. Anyone who wishes to help can donate at any Centennial Bank location.

The crash investigation, which is nearing its completion, will be filed with the U.S. Coast Guard for statistical purposes.

