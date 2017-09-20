Lubbock Game Wardens issue citations in deadly Buffalo Springs Lake crash

In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.
The 3rd annual Paint the E-side Blue celebration was held on Wednesday, Sept. 20. It's a celebration that honors schools and athletes on the east side of Lubbock.
The 3rd annual Paint the E-side Blue celebration was held on Wednesday, Sept. 20. It's a celebration that honors schools and athletes on the east side of Lubbock.