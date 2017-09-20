Vector Control warns about standing water as Lubbock hits peak mosquito season

If you've been outside around dusk or dawn, you've likely seen more mosquitoes buzzing around.

The City of Lubbock's Vector Control says it is peak season for mosquitoes, which runs from August to September.

And, with the amount of rain we've seen this year, Vector Control says the mosquito count is up.

"The weather's been perfect. The rain hit just right and then the temperatures have been just perfect for them," said Vector Control Coordinator Robert Lopez Jr. "The breeding cycles have been pretty up right now; we're seeing a lot of mosquitoes."

The city surveys a total of 900 square miles a day.

They treat adult mosquitoes in the morning between 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and in the evenings from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Then, they treat area waters for larvae during the day. But, they can't get every mosquito out there, and the weather isn't helping.

"We're seeing a lot more bites because of the rain and because of the weather, so people are getting bit a little bit more than they were last year," Lopez said.

Vector Control says there are ways to be proactive before a big rain comes and increases the population even more.

"They look for low lying areas and whenever it's like this and there's no rain that's coming they'll look for low lying areas, areas where the water is going to collect possible breeding sites. They identify that and we have some dunks and a chemical that we can put out that works for 90 days. It doesn't have to have water at the time so we prepare for the rain," Lopez said.

If you have a problem with mosquitoes in your area, you can call Vector Control at 806-775-3310.

