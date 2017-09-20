Shimonek collects Earl Campbell Player of the Week Honors

Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after his 543 yard and six touchdown performance this past weekend against Arizona State.

The weekly award is the first in Shimonek’s career. He is already a member of the Earl Campbell Award’s preseason watch list for the nation’s top offensive player with ties to the state of Texas.

Shimonek was once again accurate leading the Red Raider offense as he completed 37-of-50 passes (74 percent) in a 52-45 victory over the Sun Devils. The Mildred, Texas native set career highs for passing yards, touchdowns, completions and attempts in the win, which improved Tech to 2-0 on the year.

Most impressively, Shimonek helped engineer Tech’s game-winning touchdown, leading the Red Raiders 90 yards down the field on 12 plays late in the fourth quarter. Shimonek completed 4-of-6 passes for 56 yards on that drive before Dylan Cantrell snuck into the endzone on a 3-yard touchdown run with just 1:55 remaining on the clock.

Over his first two starts of his career, Shimonek has shined as he is 63-of-80 (78.8 percent) for 927 yards and nine touchdowns. Among Red Raider quarterbacks since 2000, only Patrick Mahomes II (2016) has more passing yards through the first two games of a season than Shimonek.

Shimonek will head into this week’s road trip to Houston as the nation’s leading passer as he is averaging 463.5 yards per game as part of a Tech offense that is averaging 54 points over its first two contests. The Red Raiders lead the country in both passing offense (496 yards per game) and total offense (620.5 yards per game).

