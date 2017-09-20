KCBD Investigates: Daycare called by scammers targeting LP&L customers

Child care center says scammers claimed to be with LP&L (Source: KCBD)

When Assistant Director Kista Owen answered the phone at Shelby & Friends Child Care Center on Wednesday morning, she was shocked.

Owen said the man who called claimed to be a technician for LP&L and said he was on his way to the center to turn off the electricity for non-payment.

Owen said the business pays online and on time, and has since it opened 15 years ago.

"He said, 'Listen, I don't deal with any of the disconnect problems with payment. Call this number and dial extension one,'" Owen said.

Owen said she followed the instructions and someone with the disconnection department took her call.

Owen said she explained the situation to a woman who then transferred her to a supervisor.

Eventually, they claimed to have found her account, but she needed to pay at least a portion of her bill again until they could get to the bottom of it.

"She said, 'You need to go to CVS and get a wire transfer and pay at least $500 of your bill,'" Owen said.

Owen said something seemed off, but coincidentally, an LP&L truck had been parked outside the child care center earlier in the day, so she feared the call might be legitimate.

Nervous that 85 children may soon be left in the dark, the owner of the center went downtown to LP&L's office hoping to find answers.

Employees there told her they had received the company's payment and the phone calls were part of a scam.

LP&L wants people to know it will never contact a customer over the phone or in person to get a credit card number.

The company also said it will not threaten immediate termination of power service.

"When people want cash or wire transfers, call and make sure from the company. Get your own phone number, not the one they give you," Owen said.

If you think something might be a scam, contact LP&L at 806-775-2509.

