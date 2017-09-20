Marla Harbin new Girls Basketball Coach at Olton

Former Lubbock Titan Coach Marla Harbin is the new girls' basketball coach at Olton, taking over for Gregg Ammons, who is now the principal at Olton.

She's excited to lead the Fillies.

"It was very unexpected until Gregg called. I'm glad to be there. I'm trying to get the lay of the land and work with the kids."

Coach Harbin coached the home school Lubbock Titans for 12 years. They won a Home School State Title and a National Championship during her time. The Titans would play anyone and everyone. You can expect Olton to look like the Titans.

"I'm going to teach what I know. I'm going to train everyone to be perimeter players and post players so we can take advantage of stuff inside the paint and out. We may try to do some of Coach Ammons press. We will see."

