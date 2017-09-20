Marla Harbin new Girls Basketball Coach at Olton

Former Lubbock Titan Coach Marla Harbin is the new girls' basketball coach at Olton, taking over for Gregg Ammons, who is now the principal at Olton.
At the end of the day, win or lose, these Lubbock High Westerners are learning lifelong skills that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after his 543 yard and six touchdown performance this past weekend against Arizona State.
The Texas Tech men's basketball program will face Seton Hall as part of the Under Armour Reunion doubleheader at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Nov. 30.
A fan named Cory Myres has started a petition to remove Tuberville from the Houston game, citing what he calls unprofessional behavior.
