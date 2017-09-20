3rd annual Paint the E-side Blue celebration honors East Lubbock schools

The 3rd annual Paint the E-side Blue celebration was held on Wednesday, Sept. 20. It's a celebration that honors schools and athletes on the east side of Lubbock.

The event was also a birthday bash for the East Lubbock Community Alliance and the Estacado homecoming celebration as they celebrate their 50th anniversary.

It brought people of all ages together, not only to celebrate, but to show the younger generations they have a community they can be proud of.

"Just be a part of the community and be engaged and be proud of the community that they live in. So this is an awesome event that shows that we want them to be proud and we are proud of this community," said AJ McCleod, StarCare Community Relations Coordinator.

The celebration was held at the Wells Fargo Amphitheater in Mackenzie Park. It included hotdogs, birthday cake, and performances from students and athletes.

Estacado High School's homecoming game is this Friday, Sept. 22 against Lubbock High.

