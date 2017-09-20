More heat this week, with big changes ahead

Heat continues on Thursday as highs move to the low 90s once again in Lubbock and the mid 90s for areas from Seminole east to Snyder.

The weather will remain as it has been since the weekend.

However, major changes will occur in the late weekend as rain potential will increase, temps will drop and some heavy rain is possible through Wednesday of next week.

You can expect highs in the low 90s on Thursday, upper 80s Friday, then dropping to the 70s by Sunday and near 60 by next week. As the temps go down, the rain chances will increase, along with some locally heavy rain possible early in the week.

An influx of tropical moisture and a couple of cold fronts will cause a dramatic change in our weather pattern.

Until then, isolated storms will be possible Thursday through Saturday in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.