More heat this week, with big changes ahead

Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.
SEC says a cyber breach of a filing system it uses may have provided the basis for some illegal trading in 2016.
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.
In a sign he remained short of votes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused on Tuesday to commit to bringing the legislation up for a vote.
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.
