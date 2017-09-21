Man admits to recording himself sexually assaulting sleeping 10- - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Man admits to recording himself sexually assaulting sleeping 10-year-old girl

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Kevin Ismael Lopez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Kevin Ismael Lopez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man has been indicted on federal charges of continual sexual abuse of a child and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Kevin Ismael Lopez, 25, told investigators he is a hebephile, which is a person who has a sexual preference for children between the ages of 11 and 14. He also admitted to police he had viewed images of girls between the ages of 10 and 19 on a cell phone at his house, according to court documents.

The documents say investigators seized several electronic devices from his house. One of the devices, his mother's iPhone, had a video of a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping. Lopez admitted to police that he is the male in the video engaging in a sex act with the sleeping child.  He told investigators he recorded the video on his mother's cell phone in December 2016. 

Documents also say investigators found 26 images of child pornography were uploaded to a server hosted by Google to an account controlled by Lopez. Most of the images depict minor females who are approximately 8-12 years old, and most were nude.

Investigators say Lopez spoke freely to them, without reservations. He was also "nonchalant and apathetic about his involvement in this activity."

His next court date is scheduled for November 6, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • A stunned Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria

    A stunned Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:46 AM EDT2017-09-21 07:46:11 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:28:27 GMT

    Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

    Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

  • Mueller investigators seek documents from the White House

    Mueller investigators seek documents from the White House

    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:15 AM EDT2017-09-21 08:15:50 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:27 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:27:27 GMT

    Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.

    Though the full scope of the investigation is not clear, the information requests make evident at least some of the areas that Mueller and his team of prosecutors intend to look into and also reveal a strong interest in certain of Trump's actions as president.

  • Maria destroys homes, triggers flooding in Puerto Rico

    Maria destroys homes, triggers flooding in Puerto Rico

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:55 AM EDT2017-09-20 07:55:20 GMT
    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:26 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:26:52 GMT

    Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed. 

    Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly