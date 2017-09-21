Man admits to recording himself sexually assaulting sleeping 10-year-old girl

A Lubbock man has been indicted on federal charges of continual sexual abuse of a child and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

Kevin Ismael Lopez, 25, told investigators he is a hebephile, which is a person who has a sexual preference for children between the ages of 11 and 14. He also admitted to police he had viewed images of girls between the ages of 10 and 19 on a cell phone at his house, according to court documents.

The documents say investigators seized several electronic devices from his house. One of the devices, his mother's iPhone, had a video of a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping. Lopez admitted to police that he is the male in the video engaging in a sex act with the sleeping child. He told investigators he recorded the video on his mother's cell phone in December 2016.

Documents also say investigators found 26 images of child pornography were uploaded to a server hosted by Google to an account controlled by Lopez. Most of the images depict minor females who are approximately 8-12 years old, and most were nude.

Investigators say Lopez spoke freely to them, without reservations. He was also "nonchalant and apathetic about his involvement in this activity."

His next court date is scheduled for November 6, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.