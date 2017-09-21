KCBD EXCLUSIVE: Extended interview with Former Red Raiders Coach - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD EXCLUSIVE: Extended interview with Former Red Raiders Coach Tommy Tuberville

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Not everyone is happy about the idea of former Head Coach Tommy Tuberville providing commentary for the Red Raiders upcoming game in Houston.

Tuberville has become a controversial figure after making some disparaging remarks about Lubbock on an Alabama radio show.

Pete Christy spoke with Tuberville about all this and more on Thursday.

You can hear the extended interview here.

