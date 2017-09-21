KCBD EXCLUSIVE: Extended interview with Former Red Raiders Coach Tommy Tuberville

Not everyone is happy about the idea of former Head Coach Tommy Tuberville providing commentary for the Red Raiders upcoming game in Houston.
Tuberville has become a controversial figure after making some disparaging remarks about Lubbock on an Alabama radio show.
Pete Christy spoke with Tuberville about all this and more on Thursday.
You can hear the extended interview here.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.