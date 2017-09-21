Texas Tech Rugby to host New Mexico in home opener

The Texas Tech Rugby team squares off with New Mexico for their home opener on Saturday.
Not everyone is happy about the idea of former Head Coach Tommy Tuberville providing commentary for the Red Raiders upcoming game in Houston. Pete Christy spoke with Tuberville about all this and more on Thursday.
Dimmitt Head Football Coach Steve Gunter is resting at Covenant ICU after suffering a possible stroke.
Former Lubbock Titan Coach Marla Harbin is the new girls' basketball coach at Olton, taking over for Gregg Ammons, who is now the principal at Olton.
At the end of the day, win or lose, these Lubbock High Westerners are learning lifelong skills that they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.
