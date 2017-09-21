Texas Tech Rugby to host New Mexico in home opener

The Texas Tech Rugby team squares off with New Mexico for their home opener on Saturday.

The Red Raiders (0-2) return home after a tough battle with No. 15 Air Force falling 94-0, but after a bye week, Tech looks to pick up their first win of the season.

Second year Head Coach Phil Terrigno says he's proud of the way his young team has competed so far and he has high expectations moving forward this season.

After this weekend, the Red Raiders have two home matches against Oklahoma on Nov. 11 and Arkansas on Dec. 2.

