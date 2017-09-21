Food for Thought Report: 9.21 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 9.21

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

No Violations
Baylen Elementary 2115 58th -
Bella's Nails & Spa 7320 Milwaukee -
Brown Elementary 2315 36th -
Centennial Elementary 1301 N. Utica -
Coronado High School 3307 Vicksburg -
Estacado High School 1504 Itasca -
Frenship Crestview Elementary 6020 81st -
Frenship Heritage Middle School 6110 73rd -
Frenship Legacy Elementary 6424 Kemper -
Frenship Northridge Elementary 6302 11th Place -
Frenship Terra Vista Middle School 1111 Upland -
Frenship Upland Heights Elementary 10020 Upland -
Frenship Westwind Elementary 6401 43rd -
Frenship Willowbend Elementary 8816 13th -
Grow with Me Learning Academy 5173 69th -
Guadalupe Elementary 101 N. Ave P -
Hardwick Elementary 1420 Chicago -
Hutchinson Middle School 3102 Canton -
Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen (bar) 3703 19th -
Jackson Elementary 201 Vernon -
Jane Am Miller Elementary 6705 Joliet -
Lone Star Nutrition 1921 19th -
Lubbock Cooper West Elementary 10101 Fulton -
Lubbock High School 2004 19th -
McWhorter Elementary 2711 1st -
MacKenzie Middle School 5402 W. 12th -
Mae Simmons Senior Center 2004 Oak -
Nothin' Butt Smokes #13 7402 82nd -
O.L. Slaton Middle School 1600 32nd -
Parkway Sommerville Center 405 N. MLK -
Parson's Elementary 2811 58th -
Priority Intervention Academy 1323 E. 24th -
R. Wilson Elementary 2807 25th -
Ramirez Elementary 702 Ave. T -
Richard Milburn Academy 2333 50th -
Rise Academy 207 N. MLK -
Roberts Elementary 7901 Ave. P -
Rush Elementary 4702 15th -
Slim Chickens 2405 19th -
South Plains Lanes 5150 69th -
Stewart Elementary 4815 46th -
Wheelock Elementary 3008 40th -
Wilson Smylie Middle School 4401 31st -
Wolfforth Elementary 3202 Erskine -
One Violation
Big E's (mobile) 1802 Buddy Holly 32
Bowie Elementary 2902 Chicago 13
Christ the King School 4011 54th 40
Christaki's Burgers 1111 34th 39
Evans Middle School 4211 58th 7
Harwell Elementary 4101 Ave. D 39
Lowery Field Concessions 6601 Ave. P 45
Nothin' Butt Smokes #2 3712 Slide 34
Nothin' Butt Smokes #6 2502 74th 45
Tea 2 Go 10305 Quaker 45
Wee Care Child Center 5502 19th 9
Two or More Violations
Bean Elementary 3001 Ave. N 14,42
BJ's Restaurant 4805 S. Loop 289 29,35
Honeycomb Pie Shoppe #2 3833 50th 32,39
Jazz, A Louisana Kitchen (restaurant) 3703 19th 42,45
Love's Travel Stop 4221 N. I-27 28,36
Meadowbrook Golf Course 103 Municipal Dr. 14,34
Nothin' Butt Smokes #3 1730 Parkway 9,34
Saltgrass Steakhouse 6026 Marsha Sharp 18,31
Stormin Norman's 521 42nd 18,39
Alderson Elementary 219 Walnut 6,39,42
All Saints School 3222 103rd 18,37,39
Fast Eddie's (restaurant) 7301 University 10,32,42
Joan Y Ervin Elementary 1802 28th 39,42,45
Pete's Drive In #1 529 34th 22,34,39
Williams Elementary 4812 58th 7,19,47
Double M Mini Mart 2440 19th 31,35,42,45
Chip's 5164 69th 10,22,29,34
Fast Eddie's (bar) 7301 University 31,37,39,45
Green Lawn Church of Christ 5701 19th 7,10,28,32
Love's Travel Stop (Chester's Chicken) 4221 N. I-27 22,32,35,43
Nothin' Butt Smokes #11 5002 Ave. A 42,45,46,47
Nothin' Butt Smokes #14 6702 19,34,39,42
South Plains Lanes 5150 69th 6,28,39,42
Thai Kitchen, LLC 2302 Texas 10,35,39,45
Stripe's #2406 (store) 11225 Quaker 10,28,37,42,45
J's Creamery Lubbock, Inc. 5101 82nd 33,34,37,39,42,45
Los Tacos 3501 Ave. A 6,22,33,34,39,45
McAlister's Deli #519 2415 19th 10,31,32,42,43,45
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt 8201 Quaker 33,37,39,42,43,46
New World Daycare #2 2601 Slide 10,22,28,37,42,45
Love's Travel Stop (Subway) 4221 N. I-27 18,19,22,31,34,35,39
Stripe's #2406 (Laredo Taco) 11225 Quaker 9,10,32,35,37,39,42,43
Freebird's World Burrito 4930 S. Loop 289 2,7,10,18,32,39,42,45
Wendy's 2401 19th 9,18,29,32,35,37,42,45
Casa Ole #10 4413 S. Loop 289

10,18,32,33,34,

35,39,42,45
Cesiah's Panaderia 1519 34th

9,6,15,18,22,29,39,

42,45
Fuddrucker's 5501 Slide

7,9,10,19,32,33,39,

44,45
Schlotzsky's 3715 19th

2,18,29,31,32,35,37,

41,42
BJ's Restaurants 4805 S. Loop 289

19,32,33,34,35,

37,39,42,43,45
Saltgrass Steakhouse 6026 Marsha Sharp

10,14,18,32,33,

36,39,42,45,47

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

