Food for Thought Report: 9.21

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Baylen Elementary
|2115 58th
|-
|Bella's Nails & Spa
|7320 Milwaukee
|-
|Brown Elementary
|2315 36th
|-
|Centennial Elementary
|1301 N. Utica
|-
|Coronado High School
|3307 Vicksburg
|-
|Estacado High School
|1504 Itasca
|-
|Frenship Crestview Elementary
|6020 81st
|-
|Frenship Heritage Middle School
|6110 73rd
|-
|Frenship Legacy Elementary
|6424 Kemper
|-
|Frenship Northridge Elementary
|6302 11th Place
|-
|Frenship Terra Vista Middle School
|1111 Upland
|-
|Frenship Upland Heights Elementary
|10020 Upland
|-
|Frenship Westwind Elementary
|6401 43rd
|-
|Frenship Willowbend Elementary
|8816 13th
|-
|Grow with Me Learning Academy
|5173 69th
|-
|Guadalupe Elementary
|101 N. Ave P
|-
|Hardwick Elementary
|1420 Chicago
|-
|Hutchinson Middle School
|3102 Canton
|-
|Jazz, A Louisiana Kitchen (bar)
|3703 19th
|-
|Jackson Elementary
|201 Vernon
|-
|Jane Am Miller Elementary
|6705 Joliet
|-
|Lone Star Nutrition
|1921 19th
|-
|Lubbock Cooper West Elementary
|10101 Fulton
|-
|Lubbock High School
|2004 19th
|-
|McWhorter Elementary
|2711 1st
|-
|MacKenzie Middle School
|5402 W. 12th
|-
|Mae Simmons Senior Center
|2004 Oak
|-
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #13
|7402 82nd
|-
|O.L. Slaton Middle School
|1600 32nd
|-
|Parkway Sommerville Center
|405 N. MLK
|-
|Parson's Elementary
|2811 58th
|-
|Priority Intervention Academy
|1323 E. 24th
|-
|R. Wilson Elementary
|2807 25th
|-
|Ramirez Elementary
|702 Ave. T
|-
|Richard Milburn Academy
|2333 50th
|-
|Rise Academy
|207 N. MLK
|-
|Roberts Elementary
|7901 Ave. P
|-
|Rush Elementary
|4702 15th
|-
|Slim Chickens
|2405 19th
|-
|South Plains Lanes
|5150 69th
|-
|Stewart Elementary
|4815 46th
|-
|Wheelock Elementary
|3008 40th
|-
|Wilson Smylie Middle School
|4401 31st
|-
|Wolfforth Elementary
|3202 Erskine
|-
|
One Violation
|Big E's (mobile)
|1802 Buddy Holly
|32
|Bowie Elementary
|2902 Chicago
|13
|Christ the King School
|4011 54th
|40
|Christaki's Burgers
|1111 34th
|39
|Evans Middle School
|4211 58th
|7
|Harwell Elementary
|4101 Ave. D
|39
|Lowery Field Concessions
|6601 Ave. P
|45
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #2
|3712 Slide
|34
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #6
|2502 74th
|45
|Tea 2 Go
|10305 Quaker
|45
|Wee Care Child Center
|5502 19th
|9
|Two or More Violations
|Bean Elementary
|3001 Ave. N
|14,42
|BJ's Restaurant
|4805 S. Loop 289
|29,35
|Honeycomb Pie Shoppe #2
|3833 50th
|32,39
|Jazz, A Louisana Kitchen (restaurant)
|3703 19th
|42,45
|Love's Travel Stop
|4221 N. I-27
|28,36
|Meadowbrook Golf Course
|103 Municipal Dr.
|14,34
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #3
|1730 Parkway
|9,34
|Saltgrass Steakhouse
|6026 Marsha Sharp
|18,31
|Stormin Norman's
|521 42nd
|18,39
|Alderson Elementary
|219 Walnut
|6,39,42
|All Saints School
|3222 103rd
|18,37,39
|Fast Eddie's (restaurant)
|7301 University
|10,32,42
|Joan Y Ervin Elementary
|1802 28th
|39,42,45
|Pete's Drive In #1
|529 34th
|22,34,39
|Williams Elementary
|4812 58th
|7,19,47
|Double M Mini Mart
|2440 19th
|31,35,42,45
|Chip's
|5164 69th
|10,22,29,34
|Fast Eddie's (bar)
|7301 University
|31,37,39,45
|Green Lawn Church of Christ
|5701 19th
|7,10,28,32
|Love's Travel Stop (Chester's Chicken)
|4221 N. I-27
|22,32,35,43
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #11
|5002 Ave. A
|42,45,46,47
|Nothin' Butt Smokes #14
|6702
|19,34,39,42
|South Plains Lanes
|5150 69th
|6,28,39,42
|Thai Kitchen, LLC
|2302 Texas
|10,35,39,45
|Stripe's #2406 (store)
|11225 Quaker
|10,28,37,42,45
|J's Creamery Lubbock, Inc.
|5101 82nd
|33,34,37,39,42,45
|Los Tacos
|3501 Ave. A
|6,22,33,34,39,45
|McAlister's Deli #519
|2415 19th
|10,31,32,42,43,45
|Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
|8201 Quaker
|33,37,39,42,43,46
|New World Daycare #2
|2601 Slide
|10,22,28,37,42,45
|Love's Travel Stop (Subway)
|4221 N. I-27
|18,19,22,31,34,35,39
|Stripe's #2406 (Laredo Taco)
|11225 Quaker
|9,10,32,35,37,39,42,43
|Freebird's World Burrito
|4930 S. Loop 289
|2,7,10,18,32,39,42,45
|Wendy's
|2401 19th
|9,18,29,32,35,37,42,45
|Casa Ole #10
|4413 S. Loop 289
|
10,18,32,33,34,
35,39,42,45
|Cesiah's Panaderia
|1519 34th
|
9,6,15,18,22,29,39,
42,45
|Fuddrucker's
|5501 Slide
|
7,9,10,19,32,33,39,
44,45
|Schlotzsky's
|3715 19th
|
2,18,29,31,32,35,37,
41,42
|BJ's Restaurants
|4805 S. Loop 289
|
19,32,33,34,35,
37,39,42,43,45
|Saltgrass Steakhouse
|6026 Marsha Sharp
|
10,14,18,32,33,
36,39,42,45,47
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
