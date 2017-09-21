Roads all clear for TTU fans traveling to Houston - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Roads all clear for TTU fans traveling to Houston

By Ashley Brown, Reporter
Roads clear for travel to Houston (Source: TXDOT) Roads clear for travel to Houston (Source: TXDOT)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Three weeks after Hurricane Harvey TxDOT is working to clear debris from county and city roads.

With the cleanup underway, KCBD News channel 11 checked on roadways for fans traveling to Houston for the Texas Tech football game.

Taking a look at the roads in Houston there are no major closures going on.

According to The Greater Houston Convention and Visitors Bureau all roadways and highways are open as well all airports running business as usual.

They say all downtown businesses and restaurants are open except for Jones Hall and Wortham Theater Center.

Both are performing arts theaters. 

Some Houston residents are still dealing with flood water but those are only in residential areas.

We reached out toTxDOT and did not get a response but on their website they do show a hiccup in travel on the I-10 Katy/East Highway.

The main lanes east and westbound of I-10 between I-45 and I-69 in downtown Houston will be closed this weekend.

The closure is north of the TDECU stadium, so if you plan on going to downtown Houston you could see travel problems there.

Travel for the football team is all running on schedule.

The band is also making the trip down and has not seen any travel problems so far.

Kickoff for the Texas Tech vs. Houston game is at 11am on Saturday, September 23rd.

For an up to date look on Houston traffic go to http://https://drivetexas.org/#/10/29.8598/-95.0849?future=false

