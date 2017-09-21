Lubbock ISD issues statement about students seen riding on school vehicle

Lubbock ISD has issued a statement after approximately a dozen students were seen riding on top of and hanging out of a school district vehicle during the Estacado homecoming parade on Thursday morning.

"While this was a slow-moving parade and students were caught up in the 50th anniversary celebration, there is no situation where it is acceptable for students to compromise their safety. Protocols have already been put in place to address safety at future celebrations," said Nancy Sharp with Lubbock ISD.

