Lubbock 12 year old launches worldwide effort to Dance Away Diabetes

If mom is an insomniac, her kids are likely to be poor sleepers, too.
A combination antibody strategy could be the key to halting the spread of HIV, according to results from two promising animal studies.
The nicotine in e-cigarette vapor may cause adrenaline levels to spike in the heart, potentially increasing risk of heart attack and sudden cardiac death, a new study reports.
Rising death rates from opioid abuse are chipping away at Americans' life expectancy, a U.S. government study finds.
As much joy as a pet can bring to the life of its human, when a beloved dog or cat falls ill, the emotional toll can be high.
Are you a hardcore coffee drinker?
If so, you’re not alone - most adults in the United States still prefer coffee, making it America’s morning beverage of choice.
Kids who start playing tackle football before age 12 have a higher risk of mental and behavioral problems in adulthood than their counterparts who began playing at older ages, a new study suggests.
