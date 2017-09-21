Texas Tech soccer opens Big 12 play against K-State, KU

Here's Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday.
The Texas Tech soccer team embarks on the start of its Big 12 slate this weekend, hosting Kansas State on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by Kansas on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
The Texas Tech Rugby team squares off with New Mexico for their home opener on Saturday.
Not everyone is happy about the idea of former Head Coach Tommy Tuberville providing commentary for the Red Raiders upcoming game in Houston. Pete Christy spoke with Tuberville about all this and more on Thursday.
Dimmitt Head Football Coach Steve Gunter is resting at Covenant ICU after suffering a possible stroke.
