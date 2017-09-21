Texas Tech soccer opens Big 12 play against K-State, KU

The Texas Tech soccer team embarks on the start of its Big 12 slate this weekend, hosting Kansas State on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by Kansas on Sunday, Sept. 24, at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

The Red Raiders (7-2-0) take on the Wildcats (5-3-1) on Friday at 7 p.m., then wrap the home stand against the Jayhawks (5-4-1) on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. As always, both contests will be streamed live online at TexasTech.TV, with live stats available via TexasTech.Statbroadcast.com.

"Every win counts,” head coach Tom Stone said. “We’re 7-2, which isn’t as great as 9-0, but it’s what we have right now. We’re excited about what we’ve learned in the wins and in the couple losses that we took. It’s made us a better team. The Big 12 is on us now, we can’t put it off any longer and ready or not, it starts Friday."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.